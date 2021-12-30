It is not the first conversation between the two presidents. Earlier this month, there was also a telephone consultation about the crisis at the border between Russia and Ukraine. In an atmosphere of mounting threat, 100,000 Russian soldiers have gathered there on the one hand and 150,000 Ukrainian soldiers on the other. That earlier bell didn’t take the cold out of the air. In fact, tempers have now risen so high that a number of summits are planned for the coming month.