Russian President Vladimir Putin discussed by telephone with his Azerbaijani counterpart Ilham Aliyev the implementation of the tripartite agreements between Moscow, Baku and Yerevan. This was reported on November 26 in the Kremlin.

“Further steps were considered to implement the entire complex of trilateral agreements between the leaders of Russia, Azerbaijan and Armenia, with an emphasis on practical issues of unblocking transport and economic ties in the region,” the report says.

On November 23, the CSTO summit was held in Yerevan. Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan refused to sign the draft declaration of the Collective Security Council of the organization and the draft on joint measures to provide assistance to Yerevan. He explained that he expects the CSTO to carry out political and diplomatic work with Azerbaijan to withdraw troops from the sovereign territory of Armenia.

Prior to that, on November 1, at a summit in Sochi, at a meeting with the Russian leader, Aliyev and Pashinyan agreed to refrain from the use of force, to discuss and resolve all problematic issues solely on the basis of mutual recognition of sovereignty.

Armenia and Azerbaijan have disputed ownership of Nagorno-Karabakh since 1988. Then the region, which is inhabited mainly by Armenians, announced its withdrawal from the Azerbaijan SSR. During the military conflict of 1992-1994, Baku lost control over Karabakh. In September 2020, Baku took control of a number of settlements during military operations.

In November 2020, Armenia and Azerbaijan, with the participation of Russia, signed an agreement on the cessation of hostilities in Nagorno-Karabakh. The document, among other things, provided for the introduction of Russian peacekeepers into the region, the exchange of prisoners between the parties to the conflict, the transfer by Armenia to Azerbaijan of a number of regions of the region and the return of refugees to Karabakh.