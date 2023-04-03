Home page politics

From: Lucas Maier

Split

After Russia announced that it would station tactical nuclear weapons in Belarus, the approximate location has now been revealed.

Minsk – That Russia tactical will station nuclear weapons in Belarus, is already known. The two countries had agreed on this, the Russian President said Wladimir Putin on state television.

The Russian ambassador in Minsk, Boris Gryzlov, has now on the Belarusian TV channel STV declares that the weapons systems are to be “pushed” to the western borders of the country. This is reported by the Russian news agency interfax.

Belarus: Nuclear weapons from Russia probably soon at the borders with Poland or Lithuania

The tactical nuclear weapons are to be stationed by July 1st. Belarus borders Poland and Lithuania to the west. “The weapon increases the possibilities of ensuring our security,” emphasized Gryzlov. He welcomed the media attention to the Russian-Belarusian nuclear weapons plan: abroad had begun to respect the “need for a certain parity”.

“When we talk about the stationing of American nuclear weapons in European countries, then we must take measures that increase the security of our union state,” the ambassador said loudly interfax.

Russia: Nuclear weapons to be stationed in western Belarus. (Archive image) © Uncredited/dpa

Putin’s nuclear weapons in Belarus: Kremlin thought “nuclear escalation”

Russia recently accused Britain of “nuclear escalation”. The background was the delivery of uranium-depleted ammunition to Ukraine, such as The Kyiv Independent writes. London denied the allegations.

“It is worth making sure everyone understands that just because the word uranium is in the title, depleted uranium munitions are not nuclear munitions, they are purely conventional,” said British Foreign Secretary James Cleverly.

This was reported at the end of last year Russian state television that Russia has a new mega-nuclear weapon at its disposal. (Lucas Maier)