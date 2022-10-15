Mikhail and Andrii pose next to their Russian-made Kamaz, a ‘tank’ that has never let them down on the roads of half of Europe. / Mikel Ayestaran

The road that connects Odesa with Mikolaiv is a direct highway to the southern front of the war, the most active in recent weeks in which the Ukrainian Army does not stop gaining ground. In addition to the military, another army, this time of truck drivers, risks their lives every day to get to the fields and load the cereals that they later take to the silos near the ports to export them all over the world.

Mikhail and Andrii have just parked their Kamaz on the shoulder. They have twenty-five kilometers of queue ahead of them and «approximately a week of waiting. That’s how long it took to get there and unload. It can be faster. It all depends on the ships that arrive, but the average wait is seven days when we used to do it in one, “says Mikhail. This veteran driver has been on the road all his life and for the last twenty-five years in his orange Russian-made machine that is “like a tank. It never fails. I can carry up to twenty-five tons and I know the roads by heart. I don’t need GPS or anything. Even in war, with many roads closed, I know how to get to places », he assures from a booth presided over by an icon of the Virgin. The long wait is spent with the family with the rest of the teammates, many of them old acquaintances from the asphalt.

Ukraine is one of the world’s leading grain producers and exporters, harvesting a record 86 million tons in 2021. On February 24, Russia decided to launch its invasion and this was a direct blow to a sector that, according to the Ministry of Agriculture, could see the harvest reduced to fifty million tons. For 2023 the forecast is even worse due to the problems of farmers to plant during the winter. The data shows that 30% of Ukrainian farmland is occupied or unsafe, and that 160,000 square kilometers of land may be “contaminated” by landmines and other explosives.

In the midst of the daily battles on the different fronts, the cereal was used by kyiv and Moscow to reach an agreement at the end of July in Istanbul to ensure exports from the ports of Chornomorsk, Odessa and Yuzhny/Pivdennyi. The pact is in force, but the duration is 120 days and this means that it will expire on November 19. If it is not extended, food prices and global shortages will rise, but with things going bad on the front lines for Russia, industry insiders fear that Vladimir Putin could use grain as a weapon of war.

“Putin has previously linked the grain export issue to the lifting of Western sanctions and could do so again. Russia is under strong economic pressure and the return to the cessation of shipments from Ukrainian ports would exert greater upward pressure on world grain prices, “warns analyst Eric Tegler in the economic publication ‘Forbes’.

Erdogan mediation



The Turkish president, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, was the great mediator in this pact that included the deployment of a joint control center for ships in Istanbul, where Russians, Ukrainians, Turks and UN envoys work. Erdogan presented the agreement as a first step towards achieving “a reasonable, fair and workable diplomatic solution that offers both sides an honorable way out of the crisis.”

«The most dangerous thing is to go charging near the front. We hear the explosions and see the plumes of smoke. On occasion we have also been surprised by enemy fire, but what can we do? stay home? Mikhail wonders. His nephew, Andrii, listens to the explanations and nods.

From the truck behind, a German-made Man twenty years younger than the Kamaz, Oleg joins the conversation. This 50-year-old man has gone from touring Europe with his white trailer to joining the grain battle because “it is our duty as Ukrainians. It’s the way we can fight for our country. The grain is key to our economy and each one of us must lend a hand in what we can. Of course it was much more comfortable to travel through Poland, Germany, Belgium or Spain, but now we have to go to the front, load and unload in the silo».

Two million tons left the port of Odessa alone in August, revealed the deputy chairman of the Agrarian Council of Ukraine, Denys Marchuk. A team effort that begins in the fields, continues with thousands of truck drivers like Mikail, Andreii and Oleg and ends on the boats.