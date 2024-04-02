Home page politics

From: Alexandra Heidsiek

Press Split

Putin's propagandist Vladimir Solovyov (archive image) © picture alliance / Picvario LLC

Vladimir Putin's top propagandist Solovyov is hostile to the West – and is once again threatening France. He senses war with NATO.

Moscow – “For the West, we are obviously the main enemy. There is a decades-long conflict ahead of us and we should absolutely not be afraid of it.” This scenario was presented by presenter Vladimir Solovyov on Monday (April 1) in his weekly talk show “Evening with Vladimir Solovyov” on the state channel Rossiya-1 described. He has been one of the most important voices since the beginning of the Ukraine war of Russia president Wladimir Putin.

Putin ally Solovyov: “It is impossible to make peace between good and evil”

“Many decades of conventional peace were just a coincidence. Centuries of hostility, on the other hand, were natural, because it is impossible to make peace between good and evil. We are good – they are bad. “That’s simple and clear,” Solovyov continued slowly and in a heavy voice. The corresponding excerpt was published by the journalist Julia Davis on the short message service X (formerly Twitter).

The propagandist Solovyov regularly rails against Russian opposition politicians and the West in his broadcasts. of Russia War in Ukraine he supports completely. He is known – including in Russia – for his polarizing, often polemical positions. In Europe he repeatedly makes headlines because of his threats and drastic statements.

The Ukraine war is also a war of information between Putin and Kiev

Solovyov was also confrontational on Sunday. There he sharply criticized France's decision not to allow Russian athletes to the Olympic Games. “The West has completely lost its mind,” he said on his TV show. He wanted to remember that “today is the 210th anniversary of the entry of the Russian army into Paris. We didn't care then, and we don't care now, whether you welcome us or not. If we have to destroy you all, we will.” He ended his remarks by threatening France with hypersonic missiles.

Tanks, drones, air defense: weapons for Ukraine View photo series

From Solovyov’s – and Putin’s – perspective, Russia is waging a proxy war with the West in Ukraine. In fact, the Ukraine war is a massive information battle. In addition to the alleged “denazification” of Ukraine, the Kremlin’s propaganda narrative also includes the defense of Russia’s so-called “traditional values” against the “depraved West.”

Religion also plays an important role: Patriarch Kirill, the head of the Russian Orthodox Church, adopted a document just last week which classifies the Ukraine war as a “holy war”. (uh)