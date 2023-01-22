State Duma chairman says NATO military aid to Ukraine could result in ‘catastrophe’

Vyacheslav Volodin, president of the Duma (Russian Chamber of Deputies), said this Sunday (21.Jan.2023) that the supply of weapons to Ukraine will lead to a “global catastrophe”. “If Washington and NATO countries provide weapons that will be used to attack civilian cities and try to take over our territories, as they threaten, it will lead to retaliatory measures using more powerful weapons”, said Volodin. The information is from the agency Reuters.

The statement came after 9 NATO countries (North Atlantic Treaty Organization) announced shipments “unprecedented” of arms to Ukraine. Included are tanks, heavy artillery, air defense, ammunition and infantry vehicles.

Volodin argues that the delivery of resources makes “unsustainable” arguments that “nuclear powers have not previously used weapons of mass destruction in local conflicts”. He added that NATO assistance to Ukraine would pose a threat “to the security of citizens [da Rússia] and the territorial integrity of the country”.

The Russian politician made the statements on a Telegram channel. He is on the security council of Russian President Vladimir Putin.

The United States already approved a package of US$ 45 billion in aid to Ukraine at the end of last year. This year, they pledged an additional $3.75 billion in military aid. Part of an arsenal reserved for conflicts in the Middle East was also forwarded to the Ukrainians.