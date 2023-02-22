How did you feel about the content of this article?

Dmitry Medvedev said a defeat by Kiev would not spell the end for Ukraine, but the same would not happen if Russia loses. | Photo: Kremlin/Wikimedia Commons

Former President of Russia (2008-2012) Dmitry Medvedev, ally of the current president, Vladimir Putin, said this Wednesday (22) that the country will be “torn apart” and “will no longer exist” if it does not emerge victorious from the war in Russia. Ukraine.

The conflict, which will complete a year on Friday (24), began with an invasion promoted by Moscow, which claimed the objectives of protecting “ethnic Russians” in eastern Ukraine and “denazifying” and “demilitarizing” the neighboring country.

Medvedev, now vice-president of the Security Council of Russia, commented on his Telegram channel on the speech that US President Joe Biden gave in Poland on Tuesday (21), the day after a surprise visit to Ukraine .

“To paraphrase a well-known expression, Biden said in Warsaw: ‘If Russia stops its invasion, it will [a invasão] will end now. If Ukrainians stop defending themselves, it will be the end of Ukraine’. This is pure lie. The truth is just the opposite,” Medvedev wrote.

“If Russia stops its special military operation without achieving victory, it will no longer exist, it will be torn apart. If the United States stops supplying arms to the Kiev regime, the war will end”, pointed out the Putin ally, claiming that a Ukrainian defeat would not represent the end of the autonomy of the former Soviet republic.

On Tuesday, claiming that the United States intends to resume nuclear testing, Putin announced Russia’s withdrawal from the New START agreement, which limited the number of strategic nuclear weapons of the two countries until 2026, with a maximum of 1,550 nuclear warheads and 700 systems. ballistic.