Russia’s Defense Ministry has blamed Ukraine for a drone strike in Moscow that hit an office building and a shopping mall. | Photo: EFE/EPA/YURI KOCHETKOV

Former President of Russia (2008-2012) and current Vice-President of the Security Council of the country, Dmitry Medvedev, said that the government of Vladimir Putin may use nuclear weapons in Ukraine if the Kiev counter-offensive advances in territories occupied by Moscow .

“Imagine that the offensive […]together with NATO, works out and results in the taking of part of our territory [em referência a quatro

regiões ucranianas anexadas irregularmente pela Rússia no ano passado]. Then we would have to use nuclear weapons, by virtue of what is stipulated in the Russian presidential decree,” Medvedev said in Telegram.

Russia’s nuclear doctrine authorizes the use of this type of weapons in cases of defense of the country’s sovereignty and territorial integrity and to guarantee the security of the Russian people.

As Moscow considers the Ukrainian oblasts of Donetsk, Luhansk, Kherson and Zaporizhzhia to be part of Russia, the advance of the counteroffensive launched by Ukraine in the European summer to recover these regions could be an excuse for a Russian nuclear attack, according to the premise of its doctrine in this area. .

“There simply would be no other solution,” Medvedev said. “Our enemies must pray that our fighters do not allow the world to be destroyed by nuclear fire.”

Last week, Ukraine announced advances in its counteroffensive and the invaded country has increased incursions into Russia.

Russia’s Ministry of Defense has blamed Kiev for a drone strike in Moscow that hit an office building and a shopping center in the west of the Russian capital on Sunday.