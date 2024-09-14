Home policy

From: Simon Schröder

Dmitri Medvedev likes to threaten nuclear retaliation. He believes that Ukraine’s Kursk offensive justifies the use of nuclear weapons against Kiev.

Moscow – Dmitry Medvedev threatens the West with nuclear war. The former Russian president stressed that nobody wants a nuclear conflict, but Russia’s patience is running out. “We are in a bad situation, with a complicated outcome. That is why we have not yet made the decision to use nuclear weapons,” Medvedev wrote on his Telegram channel.

The confidant of Russia’s autocrats further wrote Vladimir Putinthat Ukraine’s Kursk offensive “can be counted as a prerequisite for deciding to use nuclear weapons.” Furthermore, such a decision is in line with Russia’s deterrence doctrine. At the end of his Telegram post, Medvedev wrote: “Russia is exercising patience, because ultimately the nuclear response is an extremely difficult decision with irreversible consequences.”

Medvedev threatens Ukraine: the same old story against Kiev

Should Kiev Ukraine War If Western missiles, such as the US ATACMS, were used against Russia, Kiev could be turned into a “giant melting point” even without nuclear weapons, Medvedev threatened.

Such threats from Russia, and especially from Medvedev, are nothing new. Since the beginning of the war in Ukraine, the Russian politician has repeatedly made absurd claims and propaganda on Russian television and Telegram. The threats of nuclear war are also not the first time we have heard from Russia.

Medvedev has been threatening the West since the beginning of the Ukraine war

In May of this year, for example, Medvedev threatened Poland with “radioactive ash” in response to statements by Polish Foreign Minister Radosław Sikroski. A few weeks later, he again stressed that the nuclear threats against the West were not a bluff, as the news agency Reuters reported that Russia was prepared to use tactical nuclear weapons against Ukraine. “This is not an attempt at intimidation or a bluff,” Medvedev said at the time.

Dmitri Medvedev was President of Russia from 2008 to 2012 and then Prime Minister under Vladimir Putin until 2020. Since 2012 he has also been Chairman of the United Russia party and Deputy Head of the Security Council of the Russian Federation since 2020. Medvedev has been a close confidant of Putin for over 20 years. The politician was previously considered liberal, but since the beginning of the Ukraine war his political views have changed, as Focus reported. So far, however, Medvedev’s threats are merely part of Putin’s propaganda strategy. (sure)