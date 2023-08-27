Home page politics

From: Franziska Black

Split

Dmitri Medvedev blames the West for the escalation in the Ukraine war. © Valery Sharifulin/Imago

Russia’s ex-president and Kremlin propagandist Medvedev is invoking a third world war – it’s not the first time.

Moscow – Experts are now seeing initial progress in the Ukrainian counteroffensive. At the same time, the Russian Wagner Group is weakened: its boss, Yevgeny Prigozhin, is dead. The private army has so far served Russia in the Ukraine war. But Russia’s President Vladimir Putin is increasingly being targeted by his enemies. One of their slogans is even “eliminate Putin”. At this very moment, the circle around the head of the Kremlin is once again sending threatening gestures to the West, which supports Ukraine.

According to the state news agency mug Russia’s ex-president Dmitry Medvedev accused the West of ignoring “signals” from Moscow and pushing for a “world war”. In an interview published on Saturday (August 26), he has been in line with pro-Russian voices since the start of the Ukraine war.

“Honestly, it would definitely have been better if she [die Signale] heard,” said Medvedev. “In any case, the world would not have to deal with the threat of a third world war. In fact, our opponents are actively pushing everyone here.” Medvedev did not specify what “signals” that should have been.

Medvedev in the Ukraine war: chronology of his threats

Medvedev is currently Vice Chairman of Russia’s Security Council and is considered a major Kremlin propagandist. Previously, between Putin’s first and second terms, he was President of Russia from 2008 to 2012 and Prime Minister from 2012 to 2020.

Putin’s circle of power in the Kremlin – the confidants of the Russian President View photo gallery

In recent months, Putin’s ally Medvedev has repeatedly threatened a “Third World War” or a “nuclear strike” – mostly in connection with the Ukraine war, mostly with drastic choice of words. An (incomplete) chronology:

After Prigozhin’s death, Putin wants to regulate paramilitaries more closely

The model of private armies is by no means at an end with Prigozhin’s death, experts say, by the way – but Moscow will tighten the leash on the paramilitaries in the future. As if to confirm the experts’ assessments, on Friday (August 25) Putin signed a decree requiring all members of paramilitary organizations to swear “loyalty” and “loyalty” to Russia and also to “strictly obey the orders of commanders and superiors follow”. (frs with material from the AFP)