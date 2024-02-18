Home page politics

From: Sophia Lother

Press Split

Former Russian President Dmitry Medvedev. (Archive photo) © IMAGO/Mikhail Metzel

Former President Dmitry Medvedev predicts that if Ukraine were to win against Russia, it would have fatal consequences.

Moscow – Once again it is Dmitri Medvedev, the former President of Russia, who is drawing attention to himself with saber rattling and ever-new threatening gestures. And once again the deputy head of the Security Council of the Russian Federation is using his Telegram channel to spread his threats.

In October 2023 he already made headlines with a harsh reaction to possible Taurus deliveries in Germany. At that time he reacted with clear words to a statement by Marie-Agnes Strack-Zimmermann. The chairwoman of the Defense Committee in the Bundestag stated that Ukraine's attacks on Russia with such weapons were in accordance with international law. At that time, Medvedev threatened Berlin: “Well, in this case there would be attacks on the German factoriesin which these missiles are manufactured, in full compliance with international law.”

See also Here America - The challenges of the next president of Brazil President of Russia Russian Prime Minister Deputy Chairman of the Security Council of the Russian Federation

Former Russian President Medvedev speaks out against the West

In the current case, however, former Russian President Medvedev is not reacting to Strack-Zimmermann, but rather to statements by Defense Minister Boris Pistorius and his colleague from Great Britain, Grant Shapps. He read their statements and would ask himself: “Are they really such assholes or are they just pretending,” Medvedev wrote on his Telegram channel. Then he came up with one Ukraine's victory over Russia. “Let's imagine for a moment that Russia lost and 'Ukraine and its allies' won. What would such a victory look like for our enemies?”

Medvedev predicts a return to 1991 borders would trigger civil war in Russia. There would then be a “collapse of everything in the world,” emphasizes Medvedev. In Medvedev's view, Ukraine's return to its old borders contradicts the Russian constitution. After a long stretch he then got to the core of his threat. “Do these idiots really believe that the Russian people will accept such a division in their country? […] that in this case the state leadership, led by the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation, will tremble before the most difficult decisions?”

Ukraine War: The Origins of the Conflict with Russia View photo series

Medvedev threatens Germany with attacks from Russia: Great Britain and the USA are also in his sights

This seems to be a rhetorical question, which he himself answers in the next paragraph: “Attempts to return Russia to the 1991 borders will only lead to one thing. To a global war with Western countries using the entire strategic arsenal of our state – In Kiev, Berlin, London, Washington – To all the other beautiful historical places that were long ago identified as targets of our nuclear triad.

Despite Medvedev's saber rattling, there is no concrete evidence that Russia's President Wladimir Putin plans to use nuclear weapons. The German Press Agency also reported this. In recent months, Medvedev has repeatedly directed sharp threats towards Western states. During his term as Russian President between 2008 and 2012, he was considered a liberal and moderate politician. Since the beginning of the Russian attacks on Ukraine, which have ultimately been raging for two years Ukraine war However, his views have changed. Medvedev is increasingly appearing as a nationalist hardliner and sharp critic of the West.