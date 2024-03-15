Home page politics

From: Christoph Gschoßmann

Romania brought its gold treasure to Russia in 1916. To this day, Bucharest is waiting for the return. Medvedev is now complaining about an EU decision.

Bucharest – The Romanian gold treasure from the First World War is still in Russia. Before the start of the Russian war of aggression in Ukraine there was still hope for Bucharest that the treasure would return after more than 100 years. Dmitri Medvedev now made it clear that Russia currently has no plans to return a single piece of gold.

According to Medvedev, the EU decision has “no effect” on the return of the gold treasure

Medvedev said that Romania, which has been a NATO member since 2004, would receive nothing from Russia. A decision by the European Parliament to return the treasure “will have no effect”.

In a post on the Russian platform VKontakte, the vice president of the Russian Security Council said that “European leaders are idiots, weak and stupid.” He also said about Romanians that they are “not a nation, but a way of life.” Most recently, Medvedev announced that Russia had the right to go to war “with any NATO state.” Medvedev is considered a close confidant of Vladimir Putin and also threatened the West with “revenge” because of the sanctions.

Medvedev repeats the Russian version of the gold treasure story

He didn't know how to “respond to such audacity,” Medvedev wrote on the VKontakte platform, quoted by the Tass news agency. There he also explained that the European Union “Stole $300 billion in Russian assets and is now demanding that they return some of their money.” The Putin friend added: “Go to hell.” He called the Romanian treasure “crumbs of gold in Bucharest.” Medvedev also recently dealt against Poland.

Medvedev repeated the Russian version of the story: Romania had no claim to the gold since Moscow never demanded compensation for Bucharest's actions in Russia during World War II.

In 1916, Romania brings over 1,700 boxes full of gold to Russia for “safety”

Romania was allied with Russia during the First World War and wanted to keep its gold treasure safe from the Germans. In December 1916 there were loud noises Radio Romania International 1738 Boxes of gold bars and coins loaded onto a train. However, when the Bolsheviks staged a coup in Moscow, Russia broke off relations with Romania.

It was not until 2003 that the nations signed a basic treaty in which it was agreed to discuss the gold treasure at a later date. (cgsc)