Chechen leader Ramzan Kadyrov, who is known for his fervent loyalty to Russian President Vladimir Putin, is in critical health, according to information from Ukrainian military intelligence.

Andriy Yusov, a member of Ukraine’s military intelligence division, released the information this Friday (15), guaranteeing that it was confirmed by several sources in “military, medical and political circles”.

“There is information that war criminal Kadyrov is in serious condition, and his pre-existing illnesses have worsened, leading to this critical situation,” Yusov said.

He clarified that Kadyrov’s deteriorating health is not the result of any type of injury.

“These are not injuries. Other details require additional clarification. He had been ill for some time, and we are talking about serious health problems. In recent days, he has been in a critical condition,” said the Ukrainian.

Kadyrov is a close ally of the Kremlin and even sent Chechen troops and militias to Ukraine to assist the Russian army in its invasion of the neighboring country.

In July this year, Kadyrov announced another deployment of Chechen troops to fight in the Ukrainian city of Bakhmut. According to Russian media reports, these troops had signed a contract with Putin’s Defense Ministry earlier this year.

In March, Putin thanked Kadyrov for his “help” in the war in Ukraine. During a meeting between the two leaders in the Kremlin, Kadyrov told Putin that his men were carrying out all of the Russian leader’s orders and that he expected a “victorious conclusion” to the war.

Last year, former deputy prime minister of Chechnya, Akhmad Zakayev, revealed to the German newspaper Bild that Kadyrov suffered from a serious kidney disease.

No official Russian or Chechen source has commented on the Ukrainian intelligence statements so far.