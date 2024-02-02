Putin allowed transactions with RussNeft shares

Russian President Vladimir Putin has authorized transactions with shares of the oil company RussNeft, it follows from published orders of the head of state on the official portal of legal information.

According to the document, it is now permitted to carry out transactions entailing the establishment, change, termination or encumbrance of the rights of ownership, use and (or) disposal of RussNeft shares.

The permission was required in connection with previously introduced restrictions for investors from unfriendly countries regarding any transactions that change the ownership structure of Russian companies. They are regulated by a decree on the application of special economic measures in the financial and fuel and energy sectors, signed President of the country on August 5, 2022.

Russneft was created in the early 2000s by Russian businessman Mikhail Gutseriev with financial support from the large Swiss trading company Glencore. She owned 23.46 percent of the company's shares, recalls TASS.