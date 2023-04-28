Putin allowed to comply with the ceiling of oil prices for deliveries to friendly countries

President Vladimir Putin allowed Russian companies to comply with the oil price ceiling on one condition – if supplies are made to friendly countries under already concluded contracts. The corresponding decree was signed on April 28, document published on the portal of legal information.

The document amends Putin’s Decree of December 2022, which introduced a ban on the supply of Russian oil and petroleum products to any buyers under the terms of the price ceiling.

Now the ban does not apply to deliveries “carried out in accordance with contracts concluded in pursuance of international treaties in force on the day the decree comes into force” with states that are not on the list of unfriendly.

This list does not include the main buyers of Russian oil – China and India. Thus, the president allowed the vast majority of Russian oil exports to be sold under the price ceiling.

The G7 countries set the ceiling price for Russian oil on December 5, 2022 at $60 per barrel. When selling raw materials more expensive than this level, the G7 states are prohibited from providing services that accompany its transportation. Putin’s decree to ban supplies in accordance with the price ceiling was a response to this decision of Western countries. So far, this document is valid until July 1.