Putin allowed Gazprom Neft to acquire a 50% stake owned by Shell in the Salym joint venture

Russian President Vladimir Putin has authorized Gazprom Neft Middle East Projects to buy a 50 percent stake held by British-Dutch oil and gas giant Shell in the Salym Petroleum Development joint venture, which is developing the Salym group of oil fields in Western Siberia. The order was published on the official portal legal information.

The head of state also allowed the acquisition of 50 percent from Shell in the Khanty-Mansiysk Oil and Gas Union.

It is noted that transactions do not require obtaining other permits or consents, as well as permits, other than those provided for in Russian law.

The fact that the British-Dutch oil giant Shell is going to sell Gazprom Neft a stake in a joint venture (JV) Salym Petroleum Development, became known on February 2. In the third quarter, Shell has already removed itself from the management of the joint venture, its representatives left the board of directors. The company also reset the value of the asset.