The ban on compliance with the price ceiling does not affect supplies to friendly countries under previously concluded agreements, the corresponding decree was signed by President Vladimir Putin. The text of the decree was published on the official portal of legal information on April 28.

“This decree comes into force from the day of its official publication,” the document.

The restrictions do not apply to the supply of Russian oil “carried out in accordance with contracts concluded in pursuance of international agreements in force on the date of entry into force of this decree” with countries that are not included in the list of unfriendly.

The price ceiling was introduced on December 5, 2022 by the G7 countries, at the same time Putin reacted to this decision by banning supplies to states, in agreements with which the price limit will appear. Since February 5, 2023, the same restrictions have been in place on sea supplies of petroleum products from the Russian Federation, there is a price ceiling of $100 per barrel for gasoline and diesel fuel, $45 per barrel for low value-added petroleum products.

In mid-March of this year, the leading expert of the National Energy Security Fund and the Financial University under the government, Stanislav Mitrakhovich, said that an excessively strong reduction in the oil price ceiling of the Russian Federation, which was set by Western countries, could lead to a faster withdrawal of Russia from Western carriers.

On February 7, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that the Russian side does not recognize any ceiling on oil prices, Moscow is working so that the system does not harm its interests.