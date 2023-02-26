Putin said that Russia has no objections to the participation of NATO countries in the discussion on START

Russia has never objected to the participation of NATO countries in the discussion on the topic of the Treaty on Measures for the Reduction and Limitation of Strategic Offensive Arms (START). This was stated by President Vladimir Putin in an interview for the Moscow. Kremlin. Putin” on the TV channel “Russia 1”.

On February 21, during the announcement of the message to the Federal Assembly, Putin announced that Russia was suspending participation in the START Treaty. On the same day, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg commented on the situation, expressing regret on behalf of the alliance because of Russia’s decision.

Putin admitted that the NATO statement came at the suggestion of the United States. “They kicked them to make these statements – we know about it. Well, they did. But at the same time they made a claim to somehow participate in this dialogue, it turns out like this. After all, they are not formally a party to this agreement, there are two parties to it: Russia and the United States, ”Putin recalled in an interview.

Prior to this, the Russian leader drew attention to the fact that NATO countries, by supplying weapons to Ukraine free of charge, become, in a sense, accomplices in the military conflict and Kyiv’s crimes.

START, or START III, is a treaty between Russia and the United States that came into force in 2010. Under its terms, countries must reduce their nuclear arsenals to 700 intercontinental ballistic missiles, ballistic missiles on submarines and heavy bombers, 1,550 warheads and 800 deployed and non-deployed launchers.