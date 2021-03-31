Russian President Vladimir Putin allowed the nationalization of enterprises that fail to fulfill the state defense order. It is reported by TASS…

The head of state specified that such a tool can be used to maintain employment. “Everything is clear here, except for the efficiency of work on the part of management. Because state money is allocated and allocated regularly, rhythmically, without any delays. And there are failures, ”he said.

At the same time, according to Putin, nationalization is extreme, “and in this case it is not at all necessary that this measure will lead to an increase in the economic efficiency and viability of the enterprise.”

This is how the president reacted to the proposal of the Federation of Independent Trade Unions to develop a mechanism for the nationalization of enterprises that are important for the Russian economy and ensure social stability, and “begin to use it in practice.”

In December, it became known about the nationalization of Bashkir Soda Company JSC (BSK). The Arbitration Court of Bashkiria ruled to claim 95.72 percent of the company’s ordinary shares and transfer them to Rosimushchestvo. The audit began after the scandal with the Bashkir shihan Kushtau, who was threatened by the company’s plans. As a result, it turned out that the transfer of rights to the BSC into the ownership of private individuals was made with violations and against the will of the state.