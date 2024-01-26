Putin admitted that the Ukrainian military could have shot down the Il-76 by mistake

Russian President Vladimir Putin admitted that the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) could mistakenly launch a missile and shoot down an Il-76 military transport aircraft. He stated this at a meeting with student participants in a special military operation, the broadcast of which is available in Telegram– channel “Kremlin. News”.

Putin noted that it is unknown whether the plane was hit on purpose or accidentally, “through thoughtlessness.” At the same time, “it is obvious that they did it,” the president emphasized.

The head of state added that the Main Intelligence Directorate (GUR) of Ukraine was aware that prisoners of war were being taken to the place of the upcoming exchange.

An Il-76 military transport plane carrying Ukrainian prisoners of war crashed on January 24 in the Belgorod region. There were 74 people on board, including 6 crew members and 4 accompanying persons. According to the Investigative Committee of Russia (ICR), the missile that shot down the plane was fired near the village of Liptsy, Kharkov region.