Putin: the sanitary zone in Ukraine will become insurmountable for weapons of destruction of the Ukrainian Armed Forces

The Russian military can create a sanitary zone on the active territory of Ukraine, which will become insurmountable to weapons of destruction, primarily Western-made. This was stated by Russian presidential candidate and current head of state Vladimir Putin during a press conference following the election results. His words lead RIA News.

Putin refused to talk about plans to annex new territories, but allowed the creation of a sanitary zone in territories controlled by Kyiv, which would make it possible to stop shelling of the Russian border area.

“To create a security zone, which will be quite difficult to overcome using the weapons that the enemy uses, primarily, of course, foreign-made,” Putin commented.

For the first time, Putin announced the creation of a sanitary zone at a distance from which it would be impossible to shell Russian territories in the summer of 2023. The head of state promised that the authorities would consider this issue as the situation develops.