Russian President Putin said that Moscow is thinking about withdrawing from the grain deal

Russian President Vladimir Putin allowed the country to withdraw from the grain deal. He stated this at a meeting with military journalists, reports TASS.

“We have been deceived once again, and we are thinking about getting out of the so-called grain deal,” he said, stressing that grain corridors are also used to launch maritime drones.

The head of state also pointed out that Russia is participating in the grain deal not for Ukraine, but for the sake of the friendly countries of Africa and Latin America. “Because grain should go primarily to the poorest countries in the world,” Putin added.

The Russian president also noted that the leaders of several African states are expected to visit Russia in the near future, in a conversation with them topical issues will be raised, and, most likely, they will talk about a grain deal.

Earlier, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Vershinin said that Moscow would decide to extend the grain deal based on its own interests. According to him, the parties in any circumstances should be guided by a clear understanding of Russia’s interests.

In turn, Russia’s permanent representative to the UN, Vasily Nebenzya, said that there were no prospects for extending the grain deal. According to him, Moscow stated that the condition for the further validity of the agreement is the observance of five points, without which the functioning of the memorandum of understanding between Russia and the UN is impossible. However, these requirements are not met.