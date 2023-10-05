Putin: Russia may terminate ratification of the nuclear test ban treaty

Russia may terminate its ratification of the nuclear test ban treaty. This statement was made by the head of state Vladimir Putin at the plenary session of the Valdai Forum, broadcast on website forum.

“The United States signed the corresponding international act, document, treaty banning nuclear weapons tests, and Russia signed it. Russia signed and ratified, and the United States signed but did not ratify,” he said, adding that Russia needs to “behave in a mirror manner in its relations with the United States.”

At the end of February 2023, Putin said that Moscow has information that the United States is thinking about actually testing nuclear weapons. According to him, the Ministry of Defense and Rosatom must ensure Washington’s readiness for nuclear tests.