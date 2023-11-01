Putin did not rule out a repetition of provocations similar to the Nord Stream bombing

Russian President Vladimir Putin allowed provocations similar to the bombing of the Nord Stream gas pipelines to be repeated. This is reported by RIA News.

The Russian leader said that it is necessary to calculate such risks in advance. He noted that it is important to respond to such situations proactively to ensure the stable operation of domestic enterprises, as well as maintaining the reliability of foreign trade relations and logistics routes.

Earlier, the first deputy chairman of the State Duma Committee on Energy, Igor Ananskikh, did not rule out the possibility of reconstructing the Nord Stream and Nord Stream 2 gas pipelines that were undermined in 2022.

The explosions at Nord Stream occurred on September 26, 2022. On February 8, 2023, American journalist Seymour Hersh published an article in which he stated that the United States was involved in the sabotage of Nord Stream. Swedish prosecutors have never been able to identify those involved in the explosions.