President Putin signed a decree on measures to exchange frozen assets of Russians

On November 8, 2023, Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a decree on measures for the exchange of frozen assets of Russians and foreigners “On additional temporary economic measures related to the circulation of foreign securities.”

The document regulates the possibility for Russian investors to sell blocked hostile foreign securities to non-residents.

The exchange must take place between Russian investors who have blocked assets and non-resident investors who have funds in type “C” accounts (conversion accounts created for transactions involving the purchase and sale of foreign currency by a non-resident for Russian rubles).

100 thousand rubles is the maximum value of such assets for one portfolio

The procedure for calculating the value of securities is established by the government commission for control of foreign investments. It will also determine the trading conditions for such transactions. At the same time, the decree emphasizes that brokers and trading platforms should not charge commissions to resident individuals.

Foreign assets that will participate in the transaction must be accounted for in National Settlement Depository (NSD) accounts opened with foreign organizations.

Foreign securities that non-residents will buy from Russians must be credited to special transit accounts opened by Russian depositories. The procedure for interaction between brokers and private investors, as well as the specifics of identifying non-resident investors, is determined by the Central Bank.

In Russia, income from securities owned by hostile non-residents is blocked in special ruble accounts of type “C”. The current amount of funds for them was disclosed only once, in November 2022. Then, according to the regulator, it exceeded 280 billion rubles.

In August, the head of the Ministry of Finance, Anton Siluanov, said that the government and the Bank of Russia had prepared a draft decree on the exchange of blocked assets of Russians for the assets of foreign investors held in type “C” accounts.

Today we have blocked assets of more than 3.5 million Russian citizens worth one and a half trillion rubles. At the first stage, we plan to unblock accounts of about 100 billion rubles due to retail investors Anton Siluanov Russian Finance Minister

In the spring of 2022, after freezing the assets of Russian investors, the Bank of Russia also blocked Russian securities in the accounts of foreign investors and limited the sale of Russian shares received upon conversion of depositary receipts.

On August 23, the Central Bank revealed details of a joint decree with the government on unlocking foreign assets for exchange for Russian ones.

According to the regulator’s initiative, interested foreigners were offered to buy blocked securities from Russians using funds held in type “C” accounts on a voluntary basis.

Securities owned by foreigners and blocked in the Russian circuit, and securities of Russians, payments blocked by foreign depositories, were considered as an exchange fund.

The Central Bank began discussing the idea of ​​an exchange for mutual unlocking in October 2022. In the summer of 2023, the head of the regulator, Elvira Nabiullina, noted that this process could take place precisely as part of an exchange, and not confiscation or compensation of losses to Russian investors using these assets.