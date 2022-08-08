Russian banks have received the right to temporarily default on their obligations on foreign currency deposits for businesses if their foreign currency assets abroad are frozen due to sanctions. The corresponding order of the President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin was published on August 8 on the official portal legal information.

The transfer and issuance of money may also be frozen, but this will only apply to those funds that have been credited to the accounts after the decree came into force. Such receipts will not be recovered, including on executive documents.

In addition, banks will be able to fulfill their obligations by transferring to customers, with their consent, the right to claim foreign deposits, the website adds. aif.ru.

At the same time, in the event of a temporary default on accounts in a certain currency, funds deposited after the decree comes into force will not accrue interest. In this case, the bank will not be charged penalties and accrue interest for the use of other people’s funds.

On July 22, the head of the Central Bank of Russia (CBR), Elvira Nabiullina, said that the process of preparing claims for the return of international reserves is still ongoing.

In addition, on April 18, Nabiullina announced that the Central Bank of the Russian Federation was preparing retaliatory steps for countries and companies that took unfriendly steps against Russia. They will be subject to actions to protect the assets of the Russian Federation and residents of the country. The freezing of Russian reserves followed as part of the sanctions in response to the special operation carried out by the Russian Federation to protect Donbass.

On May 26, a member of the State Duma Committee on International Affairs, Dmitry Belik, called the freezing of the assets of the Bank of Russia by the European Union a robbery, veiled under economic pressure on the Russian Federation.

On May 25, European Commissioner for Justice Didier Reynders said that the countries of the European Union were able to freeze the assets of the Bank of Russia in the amount of about €23 billion ($24.5 billion).

Since the end of February, the West began blocking Russian currency accounts. In total, about $300 billion has been frozen, which is slightly less than half of all the reserves of the Russian Federation. After that, Russia warned that, in the absence of an alternative, the public debt would be serviced in rubles.

Sanctions pressure on Russia intensified after the start of a special operation to protect Donbass, which was announced on February 24. A few days earlier, the situation in the region escalated significantly due to shelling by the Ukrainian military. The authorities of the Donetsk and Luhansk People’s Republics announced the evacuation of residents to the Russian Federation, and also turned to Moscow for help. On February 21, Putin signed decrees recognizing the independence of the DNR and LNR.

