Putin allowed Russian banks with frozen currency to stop doing business

Russian President Vladimir Putin allowed Russian banks, whose funds in foreign currency are frozen abroad, to suspend operations with businesses in this currency. This is stated in the relevant decree, reports TASS.

According to the decree, the transfer and issuance of funds may also be frozen.

By another decree, the president gave the Central Bank the authority to determine the maximum value of the bank commission for currency transfers in the event of sanctions being imposed against them. The Central Bank will also be able to set premiums for risk ratios, taking into account the issuer of the currency. The premiums on such credits and loans will be differentiated depending on the sufficiency of the borrower’s foreign currency earnings to fulfill his obligations.

Earlier it became known that the international financial organizations Citi and JPMorgan decided to break correspondent relations with Russian banks. The measure will not affect a number of structures and, possibly, subsidiaries of foreign banks in Russia.