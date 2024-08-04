Home page politics

From: Franziska Schwarz

Press Split

Looking for allies: Vladimir Putin at the BRICS meeting in July 2024. © Valeriy Sharifulin/SNA/Imago

Kremlin chief Putin is seeking new alliances. Russia is moving closer to Iran – but one particular step has now apparently been stopped.

Moscow – Wladimir Putin is said to have arranged for the Houthi rebels to be supplied with missiles and other military equipment – but he apparently changed his plans at the last minute. The reason is that the USA and Saudi Arabia were making “strong efforts” in the background to prevent the arms deliveries. This is reported by the US broadcaster CNN citing unnamed insiders.

Putin allegedly wants to support Iran-backed Houthi militia in attacks

There were reports of this more than a month ago. According to Middle East Eye A high-ranking US official revealed at the time that Russia’s president wanted to militarily upgrade the militia in Yemen that is allied with Iran. Newsweek In this context, the Houthis assured at the beginning of the year that they would not attack Russian or Chinese ships in the Red Sea with their missiles.

According to information from CNN above all, urgently need new radar systems. There are also indications that their patron army Iran has “certain concerns” about the group’s attack strategy – Russia, in turn, criticizes the attacks by the USA and Great Britain on the militia, writes CNN.

Putin’s circle of power in the Kremlin – the Russian president’s confidants View photo gallery

Even under President Massoud Peseschkian, Iran wants to continue its cooperation with Russia. Both countries confirmed this intention last month with a joint military maneuver in the Caspian Sea. Iran and Russia have been working closely together for years. Both countries support ruler Bashar al-Assad in the Syrian civil war.

Tehran’s arms deliveries to Moscow: New dimension in the Ukraine war

Iran is also said to have supplied drones and, according to a media report, drone-mounted glide bombs to Russia, which were also used in Ukraine War Tehran has confirmed military cooperation with Russia, but has repeatedly categorically denied cooperation in the Ukraine conflict.

Iran’s political and economic cooperation with Russia is being heavily criticized within the country itself. Putin is not a reliable partner and the country should not jeopardize its relations with the West because of him, say critics. The newly elected Peseschkian wants to improve relations with the West, but does not want to jeopardize relations with Moscow. (frs with dpa)