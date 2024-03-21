Home page politics

From: Patrick Mayer

A US think tank is sounding the alarm: Vladimir Putin is allegedly planning to start a war in the Western Balkans. There are signs of this between Serbia and Kosovo.

Belgrade – The 31, the 32, the 35, the 39, the 41, the 42 and the 45. In Serbia there are several federal highways that lead to the territory of Kosovo, which Belgrade does not recognize as such.

Conflict between Serbia and Kosovo: USA supplies Pristina with anti-tank weapons

Which is why the Kosovo government in Pristina recently asked Washington for support. At the beginning of January, Congress then approved the delivery of 246 Javelin anti-tank systems. These were in the Ukraine war proven to be highly effective against T-72 main battle tanks from Russia. Striking: The Serbian army is said to be loud Global Firepower Index (GFP) currently have 157 operational M-84 tanks in their ranks, a further development of the Soviet T-72.

The conclusion: The border crossings on the 31, the 32, the 35, the 39, the 41, the 42 and the 45 could only be defended with these Javelin anti-tank missiles. A fictional scenario? Analysts from the USA have now warned more urgently than ever about a new war in the Western Balkans. On the initiative of the Kremlin autocrat Wladimir Putin there.

Kosovo conflict in the Balkans: Serbia does not recognize independence

First things first: Serbia is neither part of the European Union (EU) nor the Western defense alliance NATO and for its part does not recognize the independence of Kosovo, for which both countries fought the bloody Kosovo War between February 1998 and June 1999, which ended with devastating bombings of Serbian cities by NATO – including civilian deaths.

Kosovo finally declared independence in 2008. The country, which now has around 1.77 million inhabitants, was previously a province of Serbia and before that part of the former Yugoslavia. Kosovo is largely inhabited by Kosovars of Albanian descent; the Serbian minority in the north is said to only make up around eight percent of the total population. 115 of the 193 member states of the United Nations now recognize the Republic of Kosovo as an independent state – Russia is not one of them.

Kosovo Resident: 1.77 million (according to the World Bank) Area: 10,908 km² Capital city: Pristina (around 200,000 inhabitants) Form of government: Parliamentary republic Head of government: Prime Minister Albin Kurti Limits with: Serbia, Montenegro, Albania, North Macedonia

To distract from Ukraine? According to the USA, Russia allegedly wants to cause unrest

Explosive: Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic is considered a willing partner of the Russian ruler. Does Putin now want to set fire to the Balkans while the Russian army is making military progress in Ukraine and is literally hunting down Leopard 2 tanks? “Given that Russian forces have suffered losses in Ukraine, Moscow has much to gain by stirring up trouble elsewhere on the continent,” write academics Ivana Stradner and Mark Montgomery at the US think tank Foundation for Defense of Democracies (FDD) in the Wall Street Journal (WSJ).

They say: “The Western Balkans are a perfect candidate.” Through arms trafficking and mediation, Putin's regime could “gain local influence” and “divert attention from Ukraine,” giving Moscow “leverage over Western leaders,” they say Guest article in the American daily newspaper. Stradner and Mark Montgomery warn: “As NATO celebrates its 75th anniversary and Putin faces further losses in Ukraine, Moscow is trying to open a new front in the Balkans.”

Conflict over Kosovo: Germany sends Bundeswehr soldiers to KFOR

In Kosovo? The international “Kosovo Force” (KFOR) has been stationed there for 25 years, with a troop contingent of more than 4,400 soldiers. The majority comes from the USA. There are also many Bundeswehr soldiers among them. In October 2023, the Federal Ministry of Defense announced that it would increase the German contingent from 85 to 175 soldiers from April 2024.

Shortly before this decision, heavily armed Serbs fought fierce battles with the Kosovo police in the north of the country. Four Serbian paramilitaries and a police officer were killed. At the beginning of February, Defense Minister Boris Pistorius (SPD) announced that the Bundeswehr troops would be increased again to a total of 250 soldiers as part of KFOR. Russia has “very strong interests” in the Western Balkans, which is why it is all the more important “that we send clear signals to Moscow,” explained Pistorius.

Because of Vladimir Putin: Kosovo fears annexation by Serbia

Legitimate concerns? “Serbia has been planning to annex northern Kosovo for a long time. According to exactly the script that Russian President Vladimir Putin used in Crimea,” said Kosovo President Vjosa Osmani after the Serbian attack at the end of September World: “Belgrade is inciting the Serbian community in Kosovo with its propaganda. Meanwhile, terrorist groups were being trained on Serbian military bases.”

Osmani explained at the time that “heavy weapons and 'green men' – paramilitaries in uniforms without insignia – were allegedly smuggled into the north of Kosovo via illegal routes.” Phones evaluated. This makes it clear that on September 24th the attackers wanted to create facts in 37 locations simultaneously in a hybrid operation in order to occupy the north of our country.” Meanwhile, NATO is increasing its deterrence in the Western Balkans. Just one example: the air force base in Kuçova, Albania, which was modernized for 50 million euros, was opened in mid-March. (pm)