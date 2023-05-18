Home page politics

From: Patrick Mayer

According to a report, two Russian governors allegedly wanted to resign because of the invasion of Ukraine. The Kremlin intervenes accordingly.

Munich/Moscow – The Ukraine war puts Russia obviously to: The Russian army’s losses in dead and wounded soldiers are likely to remain high. Apparently, the authorities are now also in Moscow frustration wide.

Russia: Civil servants are allegedly no longer allowed to resign during the Ukraine war

Like the US portal Newsweek citing the independent Russian website Vazhnye Istorii (iStories) reported, senior officials are prohibited under penalty of prosecution during the war in Ukraine resign from office or resign from a job. Depending on the function. Even the attempt is considered “treason”.

Loud iStories At least two governors have tried to resign since the start of the Russian invasion of the neighboring country to the west. However, they were prevented from doing so. The information cannot be independently verified. After all, governors in the Russian Federation are the heads of government of the 84 federal subjects, the regional administrative units. An important post, even if Putin has largely disempowered the governors over the course of his term in office.

Negative pressure? Russian President Vladimir Putin, who sent his troops to Ukraine. © IMAGO/Mikhail Klimentyev

An unspecified source from the Kremlin told the Russian media, writes Newsweekthat “many” want to leave their posts. But: “If everyone leaves, control is lost”. Exactly who is meant by “many” remains unanswered. However, the Moscow regime demands “demonstrating unity”. iStories cites four sources, including a former FSB officer and a political strategist.

Russia in the Ukraine war: Forbidden resignations of high-ranking officials?

According to this unverifiable information, FSB officials had complained that they were not allowed to resign even after their contracts expired due to the partial mobilization announced by Putin in September 2022 Newsweek from the report.

The independent Russian website, which appears to come from a camp critical of the Kremlin, goes on to report that many officials would “pay dearly for the opportunity to go quietly and unnoticed.”

Forbidden resignations and dismissals among high-ranking officials? A western source also believes in it. The Institute for the Study of War (ISW) wrote on Monday (May 15) in its daily analysis of the “Russian campaign” that the former commander of the Central Military District in Moscow, Colonel General Alexander Lapin, and the commander of the Russian airborne troops , Colonel-General Mikhail Teplinsky, according to Russian reports, had resigned in protest at the conditions at the front. Most recently, Russia had even lost two Mi-8 helicopters and two Sukoi fighter jets in crashes on its own territory near Bryansk.

Russia in the Ukraine war: too much pressure? Kremlin pronounces ban

According to the US think tank, Teplinsky probably used his resignation to apply for a leadership position in the Russian military command in the US Ukraine enforce. The ISW writes that the Kremlin wants to prevent civil servants or the military from building up such pressure in the future by simply banning resignations and dismissals. (pm)