Putin said that the cooperation agreements with Algeria would strengthen the strategic partnership between the two sides, stressing that Algeria is a pivotal partner for Russia in Africa and the world.

For his part, Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune said that the talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin were fruitful, frank and sincere.

“We are keen to expand cooperation between Algeria and Russia, in line with the historical relations between the two sides,” he added.

Earlier today, Russian President Vladimir Putin confirmed his desire to strengthen what he described as the “strategic partnership” between Moscow and Algeria, during his meeting with Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune in the Kremlin.

“Relations with Algeria are of special importance for our country and are of a strategic nature,” Putin said at the start of the televised meeting.

He added that at the conclusion of the talks, “we will sign a declaration on deepening our strategic partnership, which will mark the beginning of a new phase in our relationship.”

Algeria and Moscow have historical relations, whether at the economic level with trade exchanges amounting to more than 3 billion dollars, or at the political and strategic level, especially since Russia is the largest supplier of arms to the largest African country in terms of area.

Algeria is also coordinating with Russia within the framework of the Gas Exporting Countries Forum and in the meetings of the OPEC Plus alliance of oil exporting countries.

Putin considered that coordination between the two countries “contributes to the stability” of global prices.

Since the start of the crisis in Ukraine, Russia has strengthened its relations in Asia, Africa and Latin America.

Russia seeks to present itself as a privileged partner to many countries in Africa, sometimes at the expense of France, the former colonial power.