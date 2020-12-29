Russian President Vladimir Putin agreed to consider the issue of indexing the pensions of working pensioners, reports RIA News…

He agreed to think about this in response to the proposal of the chairman of the Federation of Independent Trade Unions of Russia (FNPR) Mikhail Shmakov, who asked the president to return to this topic and possibly give instructions to the government. “You are absolutely right that this is an issue that requires additional consideration,” Putin commented.

Earlier in December, the president said that the return of indexation is possible if there is budgetary support. Putin recalled that during the Soviet era, working pensioners were not paid pensions at all. However, he agreed that in a pandemic and falling incomes, the issue of indexation is important. According to him, working pensioners deserve indexation, and the Kremlin is thinking about it.

According to a recent survey by Webbankir, most Russians want a pension in the amount of 30-45 thousand rubles. Almost half of Russians – 46.6 percent – believe that pensions should be at least 45 thousand rubles, that is, correspond to the average salary in the country. Another 29.1 percent said that 30 thousand rubles would be enough for them in old age.