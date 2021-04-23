Presidents of Egypt and Russia Abdel Fattah el-Sisi and Vladimir Putin agreed to resume flights to Hurghada and Sharm el-Sheikh. This was stated in the office of the Egyptian leader. RIA News…

According to the representative of the office of the head of the Egyptian state, during the negotiations between the leaders of the two countries, issues of cooperation in the tourism industry were discussed.

The result of the discussions was the decision to fully resume air traffic between Russia and Egypt, including with the resorts of Hurghada and Sharm el-Sheikh.

On April 22, it was reported that the second half of May would be a possible date for the opening of Egypt for Russian tourists. This forecast was announced by the executive director of the Association of Tour Operators (ATOR) Maya Lomidze during a press briefing.