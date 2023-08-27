Home page politics

From: Lucas Maier

Split

A video from Russia is said to show how a Wagner Group cemetery is being flattened. That’s behind it.

Nikolayevka – The death of Yevgeny Prigozhin on Wednesday (23 August) has the international rumor mill churning. There is speculation that the head of the Wagner group is still alive. Russia has since confirmed through a DNA test that Prigozhin died in the crash.

After the crash, Moscow was repeatedly accused of deliberately killing the Wagner boss. The Kremlin denies any involvement in the case.

Two days after the mysterious crash of the Wagner machine, a video that casts a bad light on Moscow’s relations with the Wagner group went viral on social media. The accusation: Russia leveled a mercenary cemetery to the ground. “What are you doing? This is sacrilege!” accuses an angry man in the video as he walks through the flattened cemetery. But what happened?

Russia: Wagner cemetery rolled flat

According to information from the Russian media company, the affected cemetery is said to have changed 63.ru located in the Samara region, in the village of Nikolayevka. Both in the video published on Twitter (X) and in photos taken by 63.Ru were published, large piles of grave crosses from the Wagner cemetery can be seen.

Residents should opposite 63.Ru have reported that the graves have been leveled with heavy bulldozers. Pictures of the action support the statements. But what about the razed graves shortly after Prigozhin’s death?

After Prigozhin’s death: graves leveled

After the video became public, local media reported, according to information from the news platform pravda.ua, that the cemetery should be redesigned. Accordingly, the graves should be concreted. After completion, each tomb will be marked with a black pyramid.

There is no official confirmation from the authorities yet. However published 63.Ru a photo that should show what the cemetery will look like after the construction work. It was only in April 2023 that Prigozhin unveiled a memorial at the Samara cemetery. According to consistent reports, this should not have been touched during the work in the cemetery.

In the graveyard Nikolayeka is probably at least 100 dead Wagner fighters. The relatives of the dead often do not know where the bodies of the men were buried. (Lucas Maier)