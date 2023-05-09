Ukraine, a French journalist killed in the east of the country

“We are shocked to learn of the death today of AFP video journalist Arman Soldin in eastern Ukraine. All our thoughts go out to his family and loved ones.” This was reported by the France Presse Twitter account.

Putin, a real war is unleashed against us

“A real war was waged against Russia but we defeated terrorism“, with these words the Russian president Vladimir Putin opened his speech for “Victory Day”, the celebration of the Soviet victory over Nazi Germany in World War II.

Putin, ‘the West wants to dictate its rules to the world’

The West “provokes bloody conflicts”, sows “Russophobia” and claims to “dictate its rules to all nations”, thundered Putin.

Putin: “Westerners have forgotten the consequences of Nazism”

The “Western elites” have forgotten what were “the consequences of the Nazi pretensions to world domination”.

V-Day: Putin to soldiers in Ukraine, “proud of you”

“The whole country has mobilized to support our heroes” fighting in the military operation in Ukraine, he said Putinin his V-Day speech. “The battles that decide the fate of our homeland have always become sacred”, he declared, “we are proud of those who participate in the special military operation, there is nothing more important today”.

