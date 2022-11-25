After a conversation with mothers of servicemen, Putin held a working meeting with Kadyrov

Russian President Vladimir Putin, after a conversation with the mothers of servicemen, held a working meeting with the head of the Chechen Republic Ramzan Kadyrov, which the head of state announced earlier. This was announced by the official representative of the Kremlin Dmitry Peskov. TASS.

He noted that the Russian leader conveyed to the head of Chechnya everything that a resident of the republic, Zharadat Agueva, spoke about during a meeting with mothers. Two of her sons are in the special operation zone, and one went missing during the second Chechen campaign.

Putin said the woman’s third son should stay at home. He added that he informed Kadyrov about this decision.

“There was also a conversation about the state of affairs in the Chechen Republic. Issues related to the work of Chechen units during a special military operation were discussed separately,” Peskov said.

On November 25, Putin held a meeting with the mothers of servicemen. According to the president, the authorities share the pain of loss with those who lost their sons during the fighting. “We will do everything that depends on us so that you feel your shoulder next to you,” he added.