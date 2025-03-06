Russian President Vladimir Putin said Thursday that “there are still people who wants to return to the time of Napoleon And forget how it ended, “as reported by the Reuters agency. Thus the president has ruled after the French president, Emmanuel Macron, affirmed that Paris could discuss the Extension of your nuclear umbrella to the allies and that would celebrate a meeting with the leaders of the army of European countries that were willing to send peace troops to Ukraine After an eventual peace agreement.

Putin has not explicitly mentioned the French president, but has implied that he referred to the recent statements of Macron. “All errors of our enemies and opponents They began with this: underestimate the character of the Russian people and the representatives of the Russian culture in general, “added the Russian president. Putin’s statements have taken place after their Foreign Minister, Serguéi Lavrov, ensured that Macron’s nuclear rhetoric “It’s a threat to Russia”.

Lavrov has also said that some countries in NATO and the European Union consider that “Macron, in order to save their reputation, irremediably trampled within France, can opt for Absolutely foolish measures“.” And regarding these, frankly, stupid accusations that Russia prepares a war against Europe and France, Putin has spoke several times calling those ideas of meaningless watermelons“He has sentenced.

The Foreign Minister has also maintained that Moscow would consider the presence of European troops in Ukraine as “An implication of NATO” In the neighboring country. Lavrov has rejected any type of commitment from Russia on this point and has reiterated that this deployment “would not mean hybrid participation, but a direct implicationofficial and clear of NATO countries in a war against Russia. “

France has 56 nuclear weapons carriers

In a statement, the Russian Foreign Ministry also reminded Macron that its country has only 56 nuclear weapons bearers, compared to the 898 of the United Statesarguing that this number is insufficient to guarantee the security of Europe. “In France there are a total of 56 nuclear weapons carriers, when the US has 898. The Joint power The nuclear component of the armed forces of France is 67.2 megawatts for the 1,814 American megawatts, “he said.

In the text Moscow has accused Macron from “Nuclear blackmail” and to get carried away by their ambitions to become the “nuclear pattern of Europe” by proposing its nuclear umbrella as an alternative “even of the American.” “Needless to say this will not lead to strengthening security Neither from France itself nor its allies, “he said.





As for the proposal to deploy peace troops in Ukraine, he recalled that Moscow has already repeated until the satiety that is “inadmissible” and that “the occupation of Ukraine will irremediably lead to a extremely dangerous climb“In turn, Russia has accused the Gallic leader of pronouncing” an extremely aggressive anti -rooking speech “that moves away from the traditional postulates of French diplomacy and, in particular, the concept of indivisible security of Charles de Gaulle from the Atlantic to the urals.

The official note recalls that Western countries continue to refer to the need for security guarantees for Ukraine, but Ignore what Russia demands. He denounces that the French peace plan means the supply of more weapons to Ukraine and the continuation of military actions, and that the normalization of relations between Russia and the US, and the progress towards the peaceful arrangement of the Ukrainian crisis “authentic panic cause” among Europeans. “Macron’s intervention Definitely remove masks And it shows who leads the War Party, who, in reality, advocates against the high fire, betting on the continuation of the Ukrainian conflict, for further climb. “