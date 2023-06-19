Home page politics

From: Nail Akkoyun

Almost ten years ago: On May 9, 2013, a Russian Topol-M ICBM entered Red Square in Moscow to be demonstrated at the “Victory Day” celebration. © Sergei Ilnitsky/EPA/dpa

Russian propagandists regularly threaten nuclear attacks. This time, however, an influential Putin adviser speaks out and suggests a neighboring German country as a target.

MOSCOW – The Russian invasion of Ukraine has been going on for over a year. The “special military operation” has long since turned into a real war – even if it is not yet called such a war in Moscow. Nevertheless, concerns about a possible defeat are increasing, as various threatening gestures show again and again. Sergei Karaganov, an influential political scientist and close advisor to Vladimir Putin, recently joined there.

To turn the tide in Russia’s favor, the 70-year-old suggested in an essay he wrote that the use of nuclear weapons should finally be considered. Putin is facing a “difficult decision” because it is becoming increasingly clear “that the conflict with the West will not end with a partial or even a convincing victory in Ukraine.” The article was first published in Russian Profile Magazine and shortly afterwards on the platform near the Kremlin Global affairs.

Karaganov is a hardliner who not only supports the Ukraine war but also condemns the comparatively liberal attitude in many Western countries. The neighboring country must be freed from an “ultranationalist population” and then incorporated into the Russian Federation. “It will be a real partial victory if we liberate four regions. It will be a slightly bigger victory if we liberate the entire east and south of present-day Ukraine in the next year or two,” Karaganov wrote.

Putin advisor threatens nuclear weapons: Russians should leave western countries

But even in the event of a complete occupation, Russia must “climb the ladder of deterrence as quickly as possible” and finally put words into action. “We have waited and negotiated long enough. The price for hesitation will be much higher if we don’t act now,” said the Putin adviser. Putin and the Belarusian ruler Lukashenko had already taken the appropriate measures when they put the nuclear forces on alert.

“The moment will come when we must urgently urge our compatriots to leave the places where they currently live, if those places are in states that support the puppet regime in Kiev,” Karaganov wrote, playing with it Dozens of possible destinations. He specifically named two destinations: the US city of Boston and Poznan in Poland, which is around 170 kilometers from the German border.

Incidentally, the political scientist does not fear a nuclear counterattack. It is a risk that US President Joe Biden would not take. Furthermore, Western societies would have apparently forgotten the “horror” of World War II, otherwise they would not have taken on the “nuclear superpower” Russia. (nak)