Russian President Vladimir Putin thanked citizens for their criticism, noting that the Russian authorities need to take it constructively, and also added that there are still many unresolved issues in the country and they need to be worked on. This is how the head of state commented on one of the addresses on the direct line.

“Do you know what you noticed? I tried to look at the screens on the left and right and wanted to respond to one message, but I didn’t have time because there were other questions. And it was small, but in conclusion it was written: I will not vote for you. This is why I remembered this. Firstly, feedback is always very important. Secondly, we have many more unresolved problems than solved ones,” the Kremlin press service quoted the Russian leader as saying at an official meeting on January 16 website.

Putin emphasized that the more problems the state solves, the more horizons open up for people, and there is nothing wrong with that, even “you want more, because other needs appear,” which is “absolutely normal,” the president added.

When Russian authorities are faced with the fact that some citizens are not fully satisfied with the tasks being solved by the government, or are not satisfied at all, “we must always remember that there are more unresolved problems than solved ones.”

“There are a lot of people who require special attention from us. For the most part, yes, we have slightly reduced the number of people living below the poverty line, but there are still a lot of them. Yes, our real wages and real disposable incomes have risen a little, but there are still a lot of people living on such a modest level, especially families with children,” Putin emphasized.

The Russian leader drew attention to the fact that a lot still needs to be done.

“Under no circumstances should any criticism addressed to us be taken painfully, but we must take it as a guide to action. We need to be grateful to people for paying attention to issues that we have not yet resolved,” he concluded.

Also on January 16, it was reported that banners appeared in Russia in support of Vladimir Putin’s candidacy in the presidential elections. It was noted that an outdoor advertising campaign with the slogan “Russia. Putin. 2024.” In the footage obtained by Izvestia, banners in support of Putin are being pasted on billboards in Moscow.

Earlier, on January 12, it was reported that the collection of signatures in support of current President Vladimir Putin was more active than in 2018. As experts note, such liveliness is very important from the point of view of consolidating supporters of the current head of state. Other candidates are also showing activity.

Putin announced his intention to nominate his candidacy for the upcoming presidential elections in the Russian Federation on December 8 after presenting the Gold Star medals to the Heroes of Russia in the Kremlin. Later, on December 18, the Russian leader submitted documents to the Central Election Commission to participate in the presidential elections of the Russian Federation as a self-nominated candidate.

The Russian presidential elections in 2024 will last three days. Voting will take place from March 15 to 17.