The new head of British intelligence MI6, Richard Moore, needs to gain experience and not spoil relations between Moscow and London, Sky quotes the words of Russian President Vladimir Putin.

He noted that Moore is a newcomer and, as he gains experience, will likely reconsider his assessment of whether Russia is a weakening power. “Then why worry? Why bother? Just live your life and do not try to further spoil Russian-British relations, ”the Russian president added.

Putin also recalled that trade between Russia and the UK in 2020 increased, advising not to try to interfere in this process, and “then everything will be fine.”

Earlier, Richard Moore called Russia an “objectively weakening” power in economic and demographic terms, but one of the most pressing problems.