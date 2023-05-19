Putin: Political emigrants gathering in Prague need to continue drinking beer and eating bacon

Russian political emigrants going abroad should continue to drink beer and eat sausages, Russian President Vladimir Putin said. He gave such advice to the participants of the Free Peoples Forum, whose activities the Russian Prosecutor General’s Office declared undesirable in March 2023. The words of the head of state are RIA News.

At a meeting of the Council on Foreign Relations, the president was informed about an event in Prague, the participants of which called for the “decolonization of Russia.”