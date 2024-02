Russian President Vladimir Putin is seeking re-election in March elections, which could guarantee his stay in power for another six years | Photo: EFE/EPA/SERGEI CHIRIKOV

The President of Russia, Vladimir Putin, admitted this Thursday (29) that low income is one of the most serious problems facing the country and estimated the number of poor Russians at 13 million, in his state of the nation address to the two chambers of Parliament.

Putin said that poverty affects 9% of the population, but especially families with many children, 30% of which are in this condition. “We need to constantly work to improve the quality of life of families with children and support the birth rate. To achieve this, we will launch a new national project, which will be called 'Family',” he announced.

The head of the Kremlin, who delivers his speech two weeks before the presidential elections, in which he is seeking his fifth term, proposed to lawmakers that the mortgage support program for large families be extended until 2030. “Currently, with the birth of a third child , the state reimburses part of the family's mortgage loan – 450,000 rubles (about $5 thousand). I also propose to extend this rule until 2030.”

Putin added that 50 billion rubles (about $550 million) will be allocated for this purpose this year. “There is money for this”, concluded the president, emphasizing that the minimum wage in the country should double by 2030 to the equivalent of US$390.

The Russian president and re-election candidate promised that, over the next six years, more than a trillion rubles (about US$11 billion) will be allocated to the country's healthcare system.