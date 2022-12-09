The Russian President, Vladimir Putinadmitted this Friday that agreements will have to be reached on Ukraine, and reiterated that he has said on many occasions that Russia is ready for it, but expressed his doubts about the West’s position after the failure of the Minsk peace agreements for Donbas eight years ago.

In a press conference after participating in Bishkek at a summit of the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU), Putin said that was “disappointed” by a recent interview with former German Chancellor Angela Merkel in the magazine Der Spiegel, which states that the policy believed that signing the Minsk agreements would buy Ukraine time to better defend itself against a Russian attack.

(Also: Brittney Griner arrives in the US after prisoner swap with Russia)

“Honestly, it was completely unexpected for me, it’s disappointing,” he said.

Putin about it. “Frankly speaking, I did not expect to hear this from the former chancellor, because I always proceeded from the fact that the leadership of Germany behaves sincerely with us“, he added.

“Yes, of course, (she) was on the side of Ukraine, she supported it, but still it seemed to me that the German leadership always sincerely sought an agreement on the principles that we agreed on, which were achieved, including within the framework of the process of Minsk,” he said.

(Keep reading: Viktor Bout, ‘merchant of death’ who was traded for Brittney Griner)

Former German Chancellor Angela Merkel. Photo: EFE / EPA / FILIP SINGER / POOL

The president added that Merkel’s statements “just show that we did everything right from the point of view of launching a special military operation”, in reference to the war campaign that Russia began on February 24 in Ukraine.

He stated that the now former president of Ukraine Petro Poroshenko said that he “was not going to comply” with the Minsk agreements.

(You can read: Putin admits that the war could be prolonged, but rules out a new mobilization)

“I hoped that the other participants in this process would be honest with us. It turns out that they also deceived us. The goal was only to inflate Ukraine with weapons and prepare it for hostilities. Maybe all this should have started earlier,” he said, referring to Russian military intervention.

Putin noted that now the problem is trust that “it is almost at zero” due to this type of statement, because the question arises of “how to negotiate?, about what?, is it possible to negotiate with someone?, and where are the guarantees?”

“At the same time, in the end we will have to negotiate,” he admitted. “I have said many times that we are ready for those agreements, we are open, but this makes us wonder who we are dealing with,” she emphasized.

(In addition: Volodymyr Zelensky is the person of the year according to ‘Time’ magazine)

I have said many times that we are ready for those agreements, we are open, but this makes us wonder who we are dealing with.

“I have said many times that we are ready for these agreements, we are open, but this makes us think. Think about who we are dealing with,” said the head of the State. He also reiterated that the participants in the settlement process will have to accept “reality.”

“In one way or another, all participants in this process will have to agree with the realities that are unfolding on the ground,” he said.

Putin, who he has stated on several occasions that this means that Ukraine agrees to Russia’s annexation not only of Crimea, but now also of the Kherson, Zaporizhia, Donetsk and Lugansk regions.

(Furthermore: The Colombian accused by Russia of defaming his army with the help of the US.)

Russia does not control any of these four southern and eastern Ukrainian provinces in their entirety and their annexation is considered illegal by the West and kyiv, which has already said it will fight until it has liberated all the occupied territory.

Putin did not acknowledge the setbacks suffered by the Army in the last nine months of the military campaign on the ground -with the first withdrawal from the north of kyiv, after Kharkiv, and later also from the north of Kherson-, but he assured that “there are no problems currently”.

“The special military operation is ongoing. The situation is stable. There is no doubt there and there are no problems at present,” he said.

EFE