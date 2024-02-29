Home page politics

From: Christian Sturgeon

Vladimir Putin addresses the Federal Assembly on February 29. The Kremlin leader wants to inform the country about his goals. The news ticker.

Russia's President Wladimir Putin delivers highly anticipated State of the Union address

Conflict in Transnistria escalates shortly before Putin's appearance

in : Conflict in Transnistria escalates shortly before Putin's appearance Russia Vladimir Putin spices up his election campaign ahead of the presidential election in Russia with a state of the nation address on February 29th. This news ticker is constantly updated.

Moscow – Ruler Vladimir Putin has his next big appearance. On Thursday (February 29), the Russian president will deliver his highly anticipated State of the Union address. Around two weeks before the Russian election, Putin wants to inform the people of Russia about his goals for the coming year. Putin gives the speech before the Federal Assembly, which is composed of the State Duma and the Federation Council, the lower and upper houses of the Russian parliament. The Kremlin announced this in Moscow.

What Vladimir Putin will say at the State of the Union address is still unclear. But the war in Ukraine is likely to play a major role. © Sergei Savostyanov/afp

Putin could talk about this in his state of the nation speech before the Russia election

What Putin is talking about Moscow will speak is still open. The daily newspaper Kommersant reported that Putin would be on the Ukraine war, Russia's war aims, the country's sovereignty, the economic and social situation and family values. Putin regularly comments on all of the topics mentioned. According to the Kommersant also have an election campaign character. The Kremlin chief traditionally avoids debates with other candidates.

What time does Vladimir Putin's State of the Union speech start? State news agencies such as TASS did not initially provide a time for the start of Vladimir Putin's speech. According to a report by the Komsomolskaya Pravda (KP) The show starts at 10 a.m. German time, which means 12 p.m. in Moscow. Putin's appearance is broadcast loudly CP from all Russian state broadcasters.

However, it is certain that Putin will be confirmed in office for the fifth time in the presidential election scheduled for March 15-17. The opposition is not allowed in the election. Putin's competitors support the Kremlin chief's policies and, from the point of view of government critics, only serve as a backdrop. A look at the polls for the Russia election shows Furthermore, Putin doesn't have to fear anyone. Here is an overall alphabetical overview of the candidates for the 2024 Russia election:

Russian President Putin could speak about Transnistria at the State of the Union address

The breakaway Moldovan region of Transnistria could also become a topic at the state of the nation address. The pro-Russian separatists ruling there met for a special congress the day before Putin's speech. According to Russian media, they have asked for “protection” from Moldova.

Local opposition politician Gennady Chorba had previously said it was “very likely” that MPs from Transnistria would apply to join Russia. Tschorba suspects that Putin could announce his acceptance of the proposal during his State of the Nation address. For a long time fears Moldova, Putin's next victim to become.

Putin gives his 19th state of the nation speech to parliament in Russia

The State of the Union address is a constitutionally mandated annual duty of the President. It will be Putin's 19th speech of this kind. Putin last gave the State of the Union address in February 2023 and declared the suspension of the New Start nuclear disarmament treaty. He skipped the speech in the first year of the war. (cs with agencies)