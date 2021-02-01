Russian President Vladimir Putin called on fellow citizens to remember the country’s first president, Boris Yeltsin. He made such an appeal after laying flowers at the politician’s grave at the Novodevichy cemetery on the 90th anniversary of his birthday. RIA News…

According to Putin, Yeltsin was never afraid to take on the responsibility entrusted to him. “In hindsight, we are all smart. But when events roll like a snowball, this is a completely different situation, ”he said, speaking of criticism of the first president of Russia.

Putin added that he himself would never forget Yeltsin. After laying flowers, the Russian leader intends to talk by phone with Yeltsin’s widow Naina.

As the head of the Yeltsin protocol, Vladimir Shevchenko, said earlier, he dreamed of living to be 100 years old. He added that the first president was able to find a successor “who dragged Russia into the renaissance.”

February 1, 2021 marks the 90th anniversary of the birth of Yeltsin, who served as President of Russia from July 10, 1991 to December 31, 1999. He died in April 2007 from cardiac arrest caused by multiple organ failure. The farewell ceremony was held at the Cathedral of Christ the Savior in Moscow, attended by over 25 thousand Russians.