Putin congratulated the regiment and brigade of the Russian Armed Forces on being awarded the title of Guards

Russian President Vladimir Putin congratulated the regiment and brigade of the Russian Armed Forces on being given the title of Guards. The telegrams from the head of state were published on website Kremlin.

Putin congratulated the command and personnel of the 30th separate motorized rifle brigade and the 314th separate special-purpose radio-technical regiment. He noted that the assignment of the name “Guards” is recognition of the special merits of the soldiers, their heroism and courage, as well as the fortitude and bravery that were shown in defending the Fatherland.

The skillful and decisive actions of the units marked with the names in the SVO “are an example of fulfilling military duty, bravery, dedication and high professionalism,” the address says. The head of state wished the military units success and good health.

On July 30, Putin awarded the honorary title of “Guards” to the 22nd Fighter Aviation Regiment.

Guards status is given to elite military formations that have distinguished themselves on the battlefield. Guards troops first appeared in Russia during the reign of Peter I and formally ceased to exist in 1918, but were revived during the Great Patriotic War.