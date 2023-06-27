Putin addressed the military and security forces, saying that they managed to stop the civil war

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday, June 27, addressed the military personnel of the Ministry of Defense, the Russian Guard, the FSB, the Ministry of Internal Affairs and the FSO, who were engaged in ensuring order during the rebellion of the head of the private military company (PMC) Wagner Yevgeny Prigozhin, on Cathedral Square in the Kremlin.

The square was also attended by representatives of SOBR, OMON and traffic police.

The military and law enforcement officers actually stopped the civil war, Putin said

The military and law enforcement officers who “stand in the way of unrest” actually stopped the civil war, Putin said. He stressed that the Russian people and the Armed Forces did not support the rebels.

The military and law enforcement officers who "stand in the way of unrest" actually stopped the civil war, Putin said. He stressed that the Russian people and the Armed Forces did not support the rebels.

I thank you, all the personnel of the Armed Forces, law enforcement agencies and special services for their service, for courage and valor, for loyalty to the people of Russia
Vladimir PutinPresident of Russia

The head of state noted that the quick and accurate work of the security forces during the rebellion made it possible to avoid casualties among civilians.

He stressed that due to the mutiny, the Russian Armed Forces did not have to withdraw combat units from the Special Military Operation (SVO) zone in Ukraine.

Pilots who died during the June 24 mutiny fulfilled their duty with honor, Putin said

The President noted the important role of the pilots who died during the June 24 mutiny. The head of state stressed that they honorably fulfilled their duty.

In the confrontation with the rebels, our comrades-in-arms, the pilots, were killed. They did not flinch and honorably fulfilled the order and their military duty. Vladimir PutinPresident of Russia

Putin announced a minute of silence in their memory.

On the eve of Putin addressed the Russians

On the evening of June 26, the President of Russia addressed all Russians. He stated that the armed uprising organized by Yevgeny Prigozhin would have been suppressed in any case, and the organizers of the rebellion, “despite the loss of adequacy, could not but understand this.”

The head of state thanked those soldiers and commanders of the Wagner PMC who “made the only right decision” and “stopped at the last line.” He confirmed that those who wish can leave for Belarus, noting that the promise he made will be fulfilled.

The Russian president also expressed gratitude to his Belarusian counterpart Alexander Lukashenko, through whose mediation he managed to reach a peace agreement with the rebels.

At the same time, Putin expressed confidence that the patriotic mood of citizens and the consolidation of the entire Russian society played a decisive role. The President thanked the Russians for their solidarity and patriotism.

The rebellion of PMC “Wagner” began on the evening of June 23 and lasted about a day

The head of Wagner PMC Yevgeny Prigozhin announced the beginning of the rebellion on the night of June 24. He accused the Russian military of hitting the company’s rear camps. In the morning, the Wagnerites occupied the building of the headquarters of the Southern Military District (SMD) in the center of Rostov-on-Don, and the presence of PMC columns in the Voronezh and Lipetsk regions, which were moving towards Moscow, was also reported.

On the same day in the evening, the press service of the President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko reported that Prigozhin agreed to stop the movement of convoys through Russian territory, and soon this information was confirmed by the founder of the PMC himself. After that, the Kremlin announced the termination of the criminal case against the head of Wagner. The PMC left Rostov-on-Don and moved towards Belarus.