Russian President Vladimir Putin addressed Muscovites and congratulated them on Metropolis Day. The corresponding video was posted in Telegram-channel RIA News…

“I sincerely congratulate you on the Metropolis Day. This yr, sadly, it’s celebrated with out grandiose and conventional mass occasions, ”the pinnacle of state stated.

On this regard, Putin expressed the hope that Muscovites and visitors of the capital deal with this with understanding. “And the compelled restrictions, which we nonetheless want to watch, don’t diminish the big significance of this vacation not just for Moscow and its residents, however for our whole nation,” the president concluded.

Moscow Metropolis Day is historically celebrated on the primary weekend of autumn, September 5 and 6. This yr, as a result of coronavirus pandemic, large-scale celebrations won’t be held. “We’ll have fun at dwelling – in parks, cultural facilities, on the pageant grounds,” the mayor defined.

One of many central occasions of the Metropolis Day would be the Museum Lecture Corridor challenge, by which greater than a dozen museums and exhibition grounds participate. Everybody can be welcomed by interactive lectures, grasp courses, exhibitions, live shows and rather more.