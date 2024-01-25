Putin instructed to achieve economic growth in the Kaliningrad region in new conditions

The Kaliningrad region, the westernmost region of Russia, is experiencing difficulties due to the illegal actions of some countries that disrupt supply chains and try to organize a transport blockade. President Vladimir Putin announced this at a meeting on the development of the region, reports RIA News.

He instructed officials to achieve economic growth in the region even in the face of the harm that sanctions bring. The head of state admitted that, although industrial production in Russia as a whole showed an increase of 14.6 percent, in Kaliningrad it fell by 7.7 percent over the 11 months of last year, so additional measures are needed.

During the meeting, the president proposed to explain in detail what kind of business support is provided and to discuss issues of transport accessibility, that is, the delivery of goods and their export to international markets.

Also during his visit to Kaliningrad, Putin promised to increase the minimum wage (minimum wage) and allocate additional funds to increase presidential and government scholarships for students. Deputy Prime Minister Dmitry Chernyshenko clarified that 2.3 billion rubles will be allocated from the budget for these purposes.