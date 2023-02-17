“Despite unfair competition and direct attempts from abroad to hinder and curb its development, Gazprom is moving forward and launching new projects,” Putin said in a video address on the occasion of the company’s 30th anniversary.

His comments came as Russia’s gas sector suffers from the brunt of European and US sanctions imposed in response to the war in Ukraine.

Gas exports fell by 25.1 percent in 2022, according to official figures, as the European Union, which before the war was the largest customer of Russian gas, has significantly reduced its imports over the past year.

Although the Europeans have effectively stopped importing Russian gas through pipelines, they continue to buy liquefied natural gas transported by sea.

Faced with a European market almost entirely closed to it, Gazprom, which holds a monopoly on Russian gas exports via gas pipelines, has begun a strategic shift in recent months, redirecting part of its exports to Asia where energy demand is strong.

Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak announced, on Monday, that gas shipments through the “Power of Siberia” gas pipeline in the Russian Far East towards China have reached historic levels.

But some experts estimate that it will be more difficult for Russia to reorient its gas exports than to redirect its oil exports, which are also subject to sanctions, because the facilities necessary to reorient gas exports (gas pipelines, factories, LNG carriers) are very expensive and take a lot of time to build. the time.

Gazprom also plans to start building a new gas pipeline in 2024, which it calls “Power of Siberia 2”, heading to northwest China.

Putin reminded that Gazprom, which employs about half a million people and has the largest gas reserves in the world, is “one of the engines” of Russian national growth.